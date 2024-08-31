Game thread: Cal vs. UC Davis

Matt Moreno
Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 2,231
-
- 7,371
-
- 113
Game info
Who: Cal (0-0) vs. UC Davis (0-0)
When: 2:00 p.m.
Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, Calif.
TV and/or streaming: ACC Network Extra (ESPN+)
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: 113 or 202
All-time series: Cal leads 11-0
Odds: Cal (-20.5), O/U (54)
Cal is set to open the season this afternoon and the Bears are heading into their matchup with UC Davis as a heavy favorite. There have been some lingering questions throughout camp that will begin to be answered Saturday when the team takes the field for its eighth season under Justin Wilcox. I will be at California Memorial Stadium to bring you full coverage of the matchup from start to finish, so stay locked in as I'll post updates before the game during and after.
As always, I invite you to join the conversation throughout the day. It's game day!
Pregame notes
- In case you missed it, Fernando Mendoza is expected to get the start at quarterback today while Chandler Rogers is also expected to see the field in the opener. I'll pass along any other pregame notes when I arrive in the press box.
- Here are the captains for today's game, and it seems positive that Craig Woodson is one of them. He missed nearly all of training camp with an injury but would certainly be a welcome addition when the Bears hit the field.
- Today's uniform combo
- The timeline of events for Game 1
Who: Cal (0-0) vs. UC Davis (0-0)
When: 2:00 p.m.
Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, Calif.
TV and/or streaming: ACC Network Extra (ESPN+)
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: 113 or 202
All-time series: Cal leads 11-0
Odds: Cal (-20.5), O/U (54)
Cal is set to open the season this afternoon and the Bears are heading into their matchup with UC Davis as a heavy favorite. There have been some lingering questions throughout camp that will begin to be answered Saturday when the team takes the field for its eighth season under Justin Wilcox. I will be at California Memorial Stadium to bring you full coverage of the matchup from start to finish, so stay locked in as I'll post updates before the game during and after.
As always, I invite you to join the conversation throughout the day. It's game day!
Pregame notes
- In case you missed it, Fernando Mendoza is expected to get the start at quarterback today while Chandler Rogers is also expected to see the field in the opener. I'll pass along any other pregame notes when I arrive in the press box.
- Here are the captains for today's game, and it seems positive that Craig Woodson is one of them. He missed nearly all of training camp with an injury but would certainly be a welcome addition when the Bears hit the field.
- Today's uniform combo
- The timeline of events for Game 1