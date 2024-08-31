ADVERTISEMENT

Game thread: Cal vs. UC Davis

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
2,231
7,371
113
California
cal.rivals.com
Game info

Who: Cal (0-0) vs. UC Davis (0-0)
When: 2:00 p.m.
Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, Calif.
TV and/or streaming: ACC Network Extra (ESPN+)
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: 113 or 202
All-time series: Cal leads 11-0
Odds: Cal (-20.5), O/U (54)

Cal is set to open the season this afternoon and the Bears are heading into their matchup with UC Davis as a heavy favorite. There have been some lingering questions throughout camp that will begin to be answered Saturday when the team takes the field for its eighth season under Justin Wilcox. I will be at California Memorial Stadium to bring you full coverage of the matchup from start to finish, so stay locked in as I'll post updates before the game during and after.

As always, I invite you to join the conversation throughout the day. It's game day!

Pregame notes

- In case you missed it, Fernando Mendoza is expected to get the start at quarterback today while Chandler Rogers is also expected to see the field in the opener. I'll pass along any other pregame notes when I arrive in the press box.

- Here are the captains for today's game, and it seems positive that Craig Woodson is one of them. He missed nearly all of training camp with an injury but would certainly be a welcome addition when the Bears hit the field.



- Today's uniform combo



- The timeline of events for Game 1

 
  • Like
Reactions: petalumabear, sflye13 and Colonial Bear
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

PODCAST! Episode 1 looks ahead to the UC Davis matchup

Replies
2
Views
350
The Bears' Lair
BearBassics
B
Matt Moreno

Mendoza expected to start at QB vs. UC Davis

Replies
0
Views
245
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

Cal weekly press conference: UC Davis (Week 1)

Replies
7
Views
642
The Bears' Lair
capnted
C
Matt Moreno

Cal Week 1 depth chart: UC Davis

Replies
12
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
trainx
trainx
Matt Moreno

Sideline change for the Bears

Replies
1
Views
475
The Bears' Lair
winplaceshow
W
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back