MBB game thread/preview: Cal vs. Boston College

End-of-game situations in full focus as Cal faces must-win scenario vs. BC An assessment of the Bears' late-game struggles as of late heading into Saturday's critical matchup with the Eagles.

: Cal (12-16, 5-12 ACC; last game: 81-77 loss to SMU) vs. Boston College (12-6, 4-13; last game: 78-60 loss to Stanford): 7:00 p.m. PT: Berkeley, California | Haas Pavilion: ESPNU | Dave Feldman (PxP) & Jerod Haase (Analyst): 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP) & Theo Robertson (Analyst): BC leads 3-0: Cal (-8.5), O/U (144.5) –Cal heads into a critical game tonight as the Bears cling to the last spot in the ACC Tournament right now. They need to win over Boston College to create some breathing room with two road games still to go to close out the regular season. End-of-game situations have become an issue for the Bears as of late, and Kenzo took some time to assess how things have gone wrong for Mark Madsen's team in that area ahead of Saturday's matchup at Haas Pavilion.