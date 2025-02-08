MBB game thread: Cal vs. Wake Forest

GAME INFO



Who: Cal (12-11, 5-7 ACC; last game: 74-62 win over NC State) vs. Wake Forest (17-6, 9-3; last game: 79-73 win over Stanford)

When: 2:00 p.m. PT

Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California

TV/streaming: ACC Network | Dave Feldman (PxP) & Jerod Haase (Analyst)

Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP) & Theo Robertson (Analyst)

All-time series: Cal leads 2-1

Odds: Wake Forest (-2.5), O/U (141.5) – via BetMGM



Cal and Wake Forest will meet for the first time since 2000 today when they square off at Haas Pavilion. It will be the lone scheduled matchup between the two teams this season. The Demon Deacons come into the matchup currently tied with SMU for fourth in the conference standings but are just 4-4 on the road this season.



Check in later for any updates and join the game discussion once things tip off in Berkeley.