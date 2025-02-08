ADVERTISEMENT

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Wake Forest

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Missy Franklin's Trophy Husband
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
3,626
10,218
113
California
cal.rivals.com
GAME INFO

Who: Cal (12-11, 5-7 ACC; last game: 74-62 win over NC State) vs. Wake Forest (17-6, 9-3; last game: 79-73 win over Stanford)
When: 2:00 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACC Network | Dave Feldman (PxP) & Jerod Haase (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP) & Theo Robertson (Analyst)
All-time series: Cal leads 2-1
Odds: Wake Forest (-2.5), O/U (141.5) – via BetMGM

Cal and Wake Forest will meet for the first time since 2000 today when they square off at Haas Pavilion. It will be the lone scheduled matchup between the two teams this season. The Demon Deacons come into the matchup currently tied with SMU for fourth in the conference standings but are just 4-4 on the road this season.

Check in later for any updates and join the game discussion once things tip off in Berkeley.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Syracuse

Replies
22
Views
736
The Bears' Lair
CalGreg
C
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Miami

Replies
34
Views
902
The Bears' Lair
djsit
djsit
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. NC State

Replies
21
Views
809
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Virginia

Replies
25
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Florida State

Replies
29
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back