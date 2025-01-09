MBB game thread: Cal vs. Virginia

Analysis: Cal's 3-point defense remains a concern as ACC play rolls on Cal's 3-point defense has become problematic in the Bears' quest to earn their first conference win this season.

: Cal (7-7, 0-3 ACC; last game: 80-68 loss to Clemson) vs. Virginia (8-6, 1-2; last game: 70-50 loss to Louisville): 8:00 p.m. PT: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California: ESPNU | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) and Jerod Haase (analyst): 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP) and Theo Robertson (analyst): Virginia leads 2-0: Cal (-4.5), O/U (132.5) –Cal goes back to work and is favored heading into tonight's matchup with the Cavaliers in the first game at Haas Pavilion in close to a month. Stick around for updates and join the conversation throughout the game.Read Kenzo's latest analysis piece here ahead of tonight's matchup.