MBB game thread: Cal vs. Virginia

GAME INFO

Who: Cal (7-7, 0-3 ACC; last game: 80-68 loss to Clemson) vs. Virginia (8-6, 1-2; last game: 70-50 loss to Louisville)
When: 8:00 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ESPNU | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) and Jerod Haase (analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP) and Theo Robertson (analyst)
All-time series: Virginia leads 2-0
Odds: Cal (-4.5), O/U (132.5) – via BetMGM

Cal goes back to work and is favored heading into tonight's matchup with the Cavaliers in the first game at Haas Pavilion in close to a month. Stick around for updates and join the conversation throughout the game.

Read Kenzo's latest analysis piece here ahead of tonight's matchup.

cal.rivals.com

Analysis: Cal's 3-point defense remains a concern as ACC play rolls on

Cal's 3-point defense has become problematic in the Bears' quest to earn their first conference win this season.
cal.rivals.com cal.rivals.com
 
Last edited:
