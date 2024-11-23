ADVERTISEMENT

Game thread: 127th Big Game

Preview: Cal faces Stanford in 127th Big Game

A look ahead to the 127th meeting between the Bay Area rivals in Berkeley on Saturday.
cal.rivals.com cal.rivals.com

Game info

Who: Cal (5-5, 1-5 ACC) vs. Stanford (6-3, 3-3 ACC)
When: 12:30 p.m. PST
Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACC Network | Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Morgan Uber (sideline)
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: Ch. 371
All-time series: Stanford leads 65-50-1
Odds: Cal (-14.5), O/U (53.5) – via BetMGM

Getting an early jump on the game thread today on a big day for the Bears. It's almost time for the 127th Big Game! Make sure to check out AJ's preview of the matchup between Cal and Stanford ahead of the matchup. We'll have coverage throughout the game today and I'll include any pregame notes here as well once I get out to CMS.

 
