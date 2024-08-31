ADVERTISEMENT

Mendoza expected to start at QB vs. UC Davis

A bit of a poorly kept secret at this stage, but Cal is expected to start Fernando Mendoza this afternoon in the season opener against UC Davis. Mendoza battled with North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers throughout the offseason, and the staff had a difficult time arriving at any kind of decision so the plan right now is to get both in the game today.

This is in line with how things played out during training camp and led to Justin Wilcox not naming a starter publicly this week. I'd expect that you see pretty even reps today even if one guy is playing better than the other (assuming Cal has control in the contest) and I don't think it's out of the question that you see CJ Harris get his feet wet a little bit as well.

Next week is when a true decision has to be made, so today's game will be an audition of sorts for Mendoza and Rogers. The staff has to see what each guy can offer in a game.

"I feel really good about the quarterback room," Wilcox said this week. "It's been very competitive in there, and really looking forward to watching that position compete."
 
