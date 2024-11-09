Game thread: Cal at Wake Forest

GAME INFO



Who: Cal (4-4, 0-4 ACC) at Wake Forest (4-4, 2-2 ACC)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium | Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TV/streaming: ACCN | Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Morgan Uber (sideline)

Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: Ch. 371

All-time series: First meeting

Odds: Cal (-7.5), O/U (54.5) – via BetMGM



Cal goes back to work this evening as it opens up the final month of the season on the road back east at Wake Forest.



Pregame notes











Some positive pregame news here as both Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes are going through warmups with the Bears today. Neither one did so against Oregon State. As I said earlier in the week, Mike Bloesch definitely sounded bullish about both guys at least having a shot to play this week. Fernando Mendoza was a little bit coy when I asked about getting them back too.



Would provide a boost for the offense even if they're able to go for a handful of snaps.







Cade Uluave and Ryan McCulloch appear to be ready to give it a go as well today. First time in a while that Cal has been this healthy.



