Game thread: Cal at Wake Forest

GAME INFO

Who: Cal (4-4, 0-4 ACC) at Wake Forest (4-4, 2-2 ACC)
When: 5:00 p.m. PT
Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium | Winston-Salem, North Carolina
TV/streaming: ACCN | Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Morgan Uber (sideline)
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: Ch. 371
All-time series: First meeting
Odds: Cal (-7.5), O/U (54.5) – via BetMGM

Cal goes back to work this evening as it opens up the final month of the season on the road back east at Wake Forest. I didn't make the trip but will man the message boards here and provide updates throughout the night. As always, I invite you to

Pregame notes





Some positive pregame news here as both Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes are going through warmups with the Bears today. Neither one did so against Oregon State. As I said earlier in the week, Mike Bloesch definitely sounded bullish about both guys at least having a shot to play this week. Fernando Mendoza was a little bit coy when I asked about getting them back too.

Would provide a boost for the offense even if they're able to go for a handful of snaps.



Cade Uluave and Ryan McCulloch appear to be ready to give it a go as well today. First time in a while that Cal has been this healthy.

 
