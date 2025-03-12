MBB game thread: (15) Cal vs. (7) Stanford (ACC Tournament)

GAME INFO



Who: No. 15 Cal (14-18; last game: 82-73 2OT win over Virginia Tech) vs. No. 7 Stanford (19-12, last game: 68-48 loss to No. 14 Louisville)

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina | Spectrum Center

TV/streaming: ESPN2 | Kevin Brown (PxP), John Crispin (Analyst)

Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)

All-time series: Cal leads 154-133

Odds: Stanford (-5.5), O/U (138.5) – via BetMGM



The Bears are back in action today as they square off with Stanford with a chance at the quarterfinals on the line in Charlotte. Follow along for updates and join the conversation as Cal takes on Stanford today in the second round of the ACC Tournament.