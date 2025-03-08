MBB game thread: Cal at Notre Dame

GAME INFO

Analysis: Cal's need for a sharpshooter in Mark Madsen's system The Bears' need for someone who can consistently hit shots from deep showed up in this week's loss to Louisville.

: Cal (13-17, 6-13 ACC; last game: 85-68 loss to Louisville) at Notre Dame (13-17, 7-12; last game: 56-54 win over Stanford): 1:00 p.m. PT: South Bend, Indiana | Purcell Pavilion: ACC Network | Matt Schumacker (PxP) & David Padgett (Analyst): 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP): Tied 1-1: Notre Dame (-4.5), O/U (143.5) –The Bears close out the regular season this afternoon with just the third-ever meeting with Notre Dame. Both teams are still jockeying for position in the ACC Tournament. Cal needs to win to avoid being the lowest seed (15th), which is where it currently sits going into Saturday's matchup in South Bend.We'll have updates later on today once the game gets going but for now, here is Kenzo's latest article detailing the need for a knockdown outside shooter as the Bears look ahead into Year 3 under Mark Madsen.