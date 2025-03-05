MBB game thread: Cal at No. 14 Louisville

GAME INFO

Preview: How Cal secured ACC Tournament bid ahead of final road trip The Bears locked up their spot in the postseason with a victory over Boston College last week.

: Cal (13-16, 6-12 ACC; last game: 82-71 win over Boston College) at No. 14 Louisville (23-6, 16-2; last game: 79-68 win over Pitt): 6:00 p.m. PT: Louisville, Kentucky | KFC Yum! Center: ACC Network | Wes Durham (PxP), Cory Alexander (Analyst) & Jim Boeheim (Analyst): 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP): Cal leads 1-0: Louisville (-14.5), O/U (153.5) –Getting the game thread going early so that you all have time to read Kenzo's latest article look back on the win over Boston College and what it says about the Bears after they secured their spot in the ACC Tournament with the victory. Cal is currently slotted in as the No. 13 seed in the conference tournament and would play 12th-seeded Florida State next Tuesday but there is still much to be determined this week.Join us later tonight as we update the game thread once the matchup tips off against the Cardinals.