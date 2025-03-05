ADVERTISEMENT

MBB game thread: Cal at No. 14 Louisville

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Missy Franklin's Trophy Husband
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
3,774
10,336
113
California
cal.rivals.com
GAME INFO

Who: Cal (13-16, 6-12 ACC; last game: 82-71 win over Boston College) at No. 14 Louisville (23-6, 16-2; last game: 79-68 win over Pitt)
When: 6:00 p.m. PT
Where: Louisville, Kentucky | KFC Yum! Center
TV/streaming: ACC Network | Wes Durham (PxP), Cory Alexander (Analyst) & Jim Boeheim (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Cal leads 1-0
Odds: Louisville (-14.5), O/U (153.5) – via BetMGM

cal.rivals.com

Preview: How Cal secured ACC Tournament bid ahead of final road trip

The Bears locked up their spot in the postseason with a victory over Boston College last week.
cal.rivals.com cal.rivals.com

Getting the game thread going early so that you all have time to read Kenzo's latest article look back on the win over Boston College and what it says about the Bears after they secured their spot in the ACC Tournament with the victory. Cal is currently slotted in as the No. 13 seed in the conference tournament and would play 12th-seeded Florida State next Tuesday but there is still much to be determined this week.

Join us later tonight as we update the game thread once the matchup tips off against the Cardinals.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal at Stanford

Replies
34
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
droski
droski
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread/preview: Cal vs. Boston College

Replies
29
Views
987
The Bears' Lair
djsit
djsit
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal at No. 3 Duke

Replies
25
Views
838
The Bears' Lair
CalGreg
C
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal at Georgia Tech

Replies
26
Views
860
The Bears' Lair
capnted
C
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. NC State

Replies
21
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back