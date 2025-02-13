ADVERTISEMENT

MBB game thread: Cal at No. 3 Duke

Game info

Who: Cal (12-12, 5-8 ACC; last game: 76-66 loss to Wake Forest) at No. 3 Duke (20-3, 12-1; last game: 77-71 loss to Clemson)
When: 6:00 p.m. PT
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium | Durham, North Carolina
TV/streaming: ACC Network | Wes Durham (PxP), Cory Alexander (Analyst), Jim Boeheim (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Tied, 2-2
Odds: Duke (-23.5), O/U (143.5) – via BetMGM

The Bears are back in action tonight and will visit Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time in program history. The all-time series between Cal and Duke is tied at two wins apiece but they have not met since late in 2019 with the Blue Devils winning that matchup, 87-52. The game was part of the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden, and the Blue Devils were ranked No. 1 at the time.

Follow along for updates tonight plus join in the conversation as the Bears open things up tonight in Durham.
 
