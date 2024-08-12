ADVERTISEMENT

Red hot start for Cal QB commit Jaron Sagapolutele

Matt Moreno

Cal quarterback commit Jaron Sagapolutele is already off to a nice start in his senior season. The high school season begins early in Hawaii, and Sagapolutele passed for 6 touchdowns in the first game of the year for Campbell HS against Damien from Honolulu. Rivals is updating its rankings this week, and it will be interesting to see where Sagapolutele lands after his standout showing at Elite 11 this summer.

Campbell will not make the trek to the mainland at any point this season, but it does have some big local matchups on tap this fall including games against Mililani and Kahuku. The contest against Kahuku will pit Sagapolutele against future Cal teammates LeBron Williams and Aiden Manutai.
 
