Cal spring practice notes: EJ Caminong, Jaron Sagapolutele highlight Day 7 (Scrimmage 1)

Matt Moreno
Huge Napolitano Supporter
Gold Member
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 3,903
-
- 10,540
-
- 113
Cal has reached the midway point of spring football, and that wrapped up Saturday with Day 7 of work for the Bears. Saturday's practice served as the first scrimmage of the spring with a couple of extended team periods giving the players an opportunity to have their most game-like feel so far this spring. There were referees and the staff allowed drives to play out a bit more than we have seen on the other six days of practice. There were still some situations when the staff called plays dead early or brought the ball back to a certain spot on the field, but it was a good opportunity to see the progress of the team through the first half of the spring.
Justin Wilcox's team will have eight practices following time off for spring break this week when the group returns to the field March 31.
Practice 7 notes and observations
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.