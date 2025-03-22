ADVERTISEMENT

Cal spring practice quick notes: Jaydn Ott shines on Day 6

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Huge Napolitano Supporter
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
3,895
10,522
113
California
cal.rivals.com
qz6ybv87weqqtgjjj4ao


Cal is nearing the midway point of spring practice following the sixth day of work on the field at California Memorial Stadium on Friday. The Bears had a couple extended team periods plus closed up the day with a competition as the team continues to work towards some spring scrimmages and spring break. There was plenty to see on Day 6 of spring ball, and I have some of the top notes and observations from Friday's work below.

Practice No. 6 notes and observations

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Magnificentbears, BearBassics, capnted and 4 others
Matt Moreno said:
qz6ybv87weqqtgjjj4ao


Cal is nearing the midway point of spring practice following the sixth day of work on the field at California Memorial Stadium on Friday. The Bears had a couple extended team periods plus closed up the day with a competition as the team continues to work towards some spring scrimmages and spring break. There was plenty to see on Day 6 of spring ball, and I have some of the top notes and observations from Friday's work below.

Practice No. 6 notes and observations

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Matt Moreno said:
qz6ybv87weqqtgjjj4ao


Cal is nearing the midway point of spring practice following the sixth day of work on the field at California Memorial Stadium on Friday. The Bears had a couple extended team periods plus closed up the day with a competition as the team continues to work towards some spring scrimmages and spring break. There was plenty to see on Day 6 of spring ball, and I have some of the top notes and observations from Friday's work below.

Practice No. 6 notes and observations

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Matt Moreno said:
qz6ybv87weqqtgjjj4ao


Cal is nearing the midway point of spring practice following the sixth day of work on the field at California Memorial Stadium on Friday. The Bears had a couple extended team periods plus closed up the day with a competition as the team continues to work towards some spring scrimmages and spring break. There was plenty to see on Day 6 of spring ball, and I have some of the top notes and observations from Friday's work below.

Practice No. 6 notes and observations

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: dannyroe, dlit, Matt Moreno and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Cal spring practice quick notes: Bears focus on red zone for Day 5

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
auricursine
auricursine
Matt Moreno

Cal spring practice quick notes: Defense shines again on Day 4

Replies
3
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
calderon11
C
Matt Moreno

Cal spring practice quick notes: Big plays highlight Day 2 for the Bears

Replies
3
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

Cal spring practice quick notes: Defense punches back for the Bears on Day 3

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
sppbears
sppbears
Matt Moreno

Cal spring practice quick notes: The Bears hit the field for Day 1

Replies
12
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
martinibear
martinibear
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back