2026 TE Taimane Purcell schedules Cal official visit

High three-star tight end Taimane Purcell has set an official visit with Cal for the weekend of May 29. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect from the Kamehameha School in Honolulu also set an official visit with Oklahoma State today. That one will take place early on April 4-6. He added an offer from USC on Monday while programs such as Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska, Florida, Michigan State and UCLA are also part of his offer list.The Bears hosted Purcell on campus for a visit during the season when he made it out to watch Cal host Syracuse.Cal has continued to ramp up its recruiting efforts in Hawaii on the heels of the success it had in the 2025 cycle adding three players from the state including quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele.