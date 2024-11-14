MBB game thread: Cal at Vanderbilt

Game info



Who: Cal (2-0; last game: 91-73 win over Cal Poly) at Vanderbilt (2-0; last game: 85-76 win over Southeast Missouri)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Memorial Gymnasium | Nashville, Tennessee

TV/streaming: SEC Network+ | Andrew Allegretta (PxP) & Shan Foster (Analyst)

Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)

All-time series: First meeting

Odds: Vandy (-7.5), O/U (157.5) – via BetMGM



Cal is back in action Wednesday night as the Bears play their first game away from Haas Pavilion this season. Mark Madsen's team will take on Vanderbilt for the first time in program history, and it will do it without its head coach. As mentioned in the other thread, Madsen stayed back in the Bay Area this week after the birth of his fifth child leaving associated head coach Adam Mazarei in charge as the interim head coach against his former program.



Maz served as Vanderbilt's associate head coach two seasons ago prior to his arrival with the Bears, so there will be a fun little connection there heading into tonight's matchup.



I'll be updating things here throughout the game, and feel free to join the conversation as the Bears take on the Commodores in a little SEC/ACC clash.