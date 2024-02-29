MBB Game Thread: Cal at Colorado

Cal (13-15, 9-8 Pac-12 | last game: 69-64 win vs. Oregon) at Colorado (18-9, 9-7 | last game: 89-65 win vs. Utah)



When: Thursday, Feb. 28 | 5 p.m. PST

Where: CU Events Center | Boulder, Colorado

TV: Pac-12 Network | Jacob Tobey(PxP) and Mike Montgomery (Analyst)

Radio: 810 AM & The Varsity Network App | Justin Allegri (PxP) & Theo Robertson (Analyst)



Cal is riding a season-best three-game win streak after victories over Washington, Oregon State and Oregon. The Bears wrap up the regular-season with three road games, starting Wednesday at Colorado, where the CU Events Center has not provided many positive memories for Cal. The Bears are 2-14 all-time against the Buffs in Boulder, including six straight losses, and the Buffaloes have been especially good at home this season with a 14-1 mark in their own arena, including a dominant 24-point win over Utah their last time out.



This matchup features two of the top scorers in the Pac-12 as Cal's Jaylon Tyson ranks second in the conference at 20.1 points per game and Colorado's KJ Simpson is third at 19.6 PPG.



Cal won the earlier meeting of the teams this season, 82-78 in Berkeley, with Tyson scoring a game-high 30 points to lead a massive comeback after the Bears trailed by 20 in the first half. It was the program's biggest comeback since 2009. Bears big man Fardaws Aimaq was held to just 6 points and 10 rebounds in that game while fouling out after 24 minutes, as the Buffs provide a tough matchup in the frontcourt with 6-foot-11 senior Eddie Lampkin and 6-foor-9 senior Tristan da Silva. Those two combined for 42 points and 17 rebounds vs. Cal last time.



The Bears are looking to build onto what has been a highly-encouraging debut season for head coach Mark Madsen, as Cal already has its most Pac-12 wins (9) since 2016-17 (10).



Join us in the live game thread here ...