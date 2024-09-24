ADVERTISEMENT

MBB ACC schedule release set for Tuesday

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Cal's first full ACC schedule will be released on Tuesday at 5 p.m. as part of a broadcast on ACC Network. Today, the league announced two tip-off times for the season including the Bears' first ACC game which will come against a familiar foe. Cal will open ACC play against Stanford on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. The matchup will take place at Haas Pavilion and be broadcast by ACC Network.

The SEC/ACC Challenge contest on Dec. 3 between Cal and Missouri has been set for a 4 p.m. tipoff and will be broadcast on SEC Network.
 
