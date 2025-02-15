ADVERTISEMENT

MBB game thread: Cal at Georgia Tech

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Missy Franklin's Trophy Husband
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
3,682
10,255
113
California
cal.rivals.com
Game Info

Who: Cal (12-13, 5-9 ACC; last game: 78-57 loss to Duke) at Georgia Tech (12-13, 6-8; last game: 60-52 win over)
When: 1:00 p.m. PT
Where: Atlanta, Georgia | McCamish Pavilion
TV/streaming: ACC Network | Joel Godett (PxP), Michael Carter-Williams (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Cal leads 3-0
Odds: GT (-3.5), O/U (143.5) – via BetMGM

Cal will look to avoid a 3-game losing streak and get back on the winning side Saturday afternoon when it takes on Georgia Tech in the lone meeting between the two teams this season. The Yellowjackets have earned wins in three of their last four games including victories over Louisville and Clemson when both were ranked 21st in the AP Top 25.

The positive news is that the Bears have won all three meetings against Georgia Tech in the history of the matchups.

Check back for updates and join the conversation once things tip off this afternoon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. NC State

Replies
21
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Syracuse

Replies
22
Views
854
The Bears' Lair
CalGreg
C
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Florida State

Replies
29
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal at No. 3 Duke

Replies
25
Views
628
The Bears' Lair
CalGreg
C
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal at Clemson

Replies
19
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
martinibear
martinibear
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back