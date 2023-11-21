Game thread: Cal vs. UTEP (SoCal Challenge | Game 1)

Matt Moreno
Shining. 365 days a week.
Gold Member
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 1,939
-
- 6,286
-
- 113
GAME DETAILS
Cal (2-2) vs. UTEP (4-0) | SoCal Challenge opening round
Time: 9:30 p.m. PT
Location: San Juan Capistrano, California | The Pavilion
Watch: CBS Sports Network | Chris Sylvester (PxP) & Dave Miller (Analyst)
Listen: 810 AM & The Varsity App | Justin Allegri (PxP)
Cal is looking to get back on track after last week's 3-point loss to Montana State. The Bears have left Berkeley for the first time this season as they are spending the week down south in Orange County at the SoCal Challenge on the campus of JSerra High School. Mark Madsen's squad opens up the event against undefeated UTEP tonight.
The Miners are averaging just over 100 points per game so far this season with wins over McMurry, University of Science and Arts Oklahoma, UC Santa Barbara and Austin Peay.
I am in attendance tonight and will be again Wednesday night, so I'll have coverage from the court throughout the evening. Feel free to jump in the conversation and follow along for updates from The Pavilion at JSerra.
Cal (2-2) vs. UTEP (4-0) | SoCal Challenge opening round
Time: 9:30 p.m. PT
Location: San Juan Capistrano, California | The Pavilion
Watch: CBS Sports Network | Chris Sylvester (PxP) & Dave Miller (Analyst)
Listen: 810 AM & The Varsity App | Justin Allegri (PxP)
Cal is looking to get back on track after last week's 3-point loss to Montana State. The Bears have left Berkeley for the first time this season as they are spending the week down south in Orange County at the SoCal Challenge on the campus of JSerra High School. Mark Madsen's squad opens up the event against undefeated UTEP tonight.
The Miners are averaging just over 100 points per game so far this season with wins over McMurry, University of Science and Arts Oklahoma, UC Santa Barbara and Austin Peay.
I am in attendance tonight and will be again Wednesday night, so I'll have coverage from the court throughout the evening. Feel free to jump in the conversation and follow along for updates from The Pavilion at JSerra.