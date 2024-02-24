MBB game thread: Cal vs. Oregon

Matt Moreno
Cal (12-15, 8-8 Pac-12 | last game: 81-73 win vs. Oregon State) vs. Oregon (18-8, 10-5 | last game: 78-65 win at Stanford)
When: Saturday, Feb. 24 | 4 p.m. PST
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV: Pac-12 Network | J.B. Long (PxP), Don MacLean (Analyst) & Ashley Adamson (Reporter)
Radio: 810 AM & The Varsity Network App | Justin Allegri (PxP) & Theo Robertson (Analyst)
The final Pac-12 game at Haas Pavilion has arrived. The Bears will host Oregon this afternoon looking to complete a sweep of the Oregon schools for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Cal has won just one of its last 13 matchups against the Ducks with the last home win in the series coming back in that 2016 season.
Follow along for updates and join the conversation throughout the matchup today at Haas.
