Game thread: Cal vs. Tulane (SoCal Challenge | Game 2)

GAME DETAILS
Cal (2-3) vs. Tulane (3-1) | SoCal Challenge consolation game
Time: 9:30 p.m. PT
Location: San Juan Capistrano, California | The Pavilion
Watch: CBS Sports Network | Chris Sylvester (PxP) & Dave Miller (Analyst)
Listen: 810 AM & The Varsity App | Justin Allegri (PxP)
It's once again game day for the Bears! Cal is back on the floor tonight in the consolation game at the SoCal Challenge in Orange County on the campus of JSerra High School. The Bears are coming off an opening round loss to UTEP that came on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. I'll be in attendance once again tonight and will be providing updates from the floor at The Pavilion.
I invite you to join in the conversation as the Bears look to get back to .500 this evening. I'll update you on any pregame news a little later.
