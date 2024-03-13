ADVERTISEMENT

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Stanford (Pac-12 Tournament)

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Shining. 365 days a week.
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
1,991
6,522
113
California
cal.rivals.com
cal.rivals.com

GoldenBearReport - Preview: Cal vs. Stanford (Pac-12 Tournament)

The Bay Area rivals will link up for the third time looking to extend their seasons in Las Vegas.
cal.rivals.com cal.rivals.com

(7) Cal (13-18, 9-11 Pac-12) vs. (10) Stanford (13-17, 8-12)

When: Wednesday, March 13 | 6 p.m.
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada | T-Mobile Arena
Watch: Pac-12 Network | Ted Robinson (PxP) & Don MacLean (Analyst)
Listen: 810 AM & The Varsity Network App | Justin Allegri (PxP)

I'm in Las Vegas and will be locked in for Cal's first game of the Pac-12 Tournament later tonight. The Bears will square off with Stanford as both look to extend their seasons. It'll be a rematch of last week's meeting at Stanford, and the Bears will be looking to avenge that 80-58 loss.

As always, we invite you to join the conversation and follow along for updates from T-Mobile Arena.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Colonial Bear and Maria Kholodova
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal at Stanford

Replies
4
Views
460
The Bears' Lair
Colonial Bear
Colonial Bear
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Oregon

Replies
40
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Oregon State

Replies
34
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. USC

Replies
47
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
Bear Derriere
Bear Derriere
R

MBB Game Thread: Cal at Utah

Replies
9
Views
620
The Bears' Lair
capnted
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today