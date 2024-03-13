MBB game thread: Cal vs. Stanford (Pac-12 Tournament)

Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
- Aug 8, 2011
- 1,991
- 6,522
- 113
GoldenBearReport - Preview: Cal vs. Stanford (Pac-12 Tournament)
The Bay Area rivals will link up for the third time looking to extend their seasons in Las Vegas.
(7) Cal (13-18, 9-11 Pac-12) vs. (10) Stanford (13-17, 8-12)
When: Wednesday, March 13 | 6 p.m.
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada | T-Mobile Arena
Watch: Pac-12 Network | Ted Robinson (PxP) & Don MacLean (Analyst)
Listen: 810 AM & The Varsity Network App | Justin Allegri (PxP)
I'm in Las Vegas and will be locked in for Cal's first game of the Pac-12 Tournament later tonight. The Bears will square off with Stanford as both look to extend their seasons. It'll be a rematch of last week's meeting at Stanford, and the Bears will be looking to avenge that 80-58 loss.
As always, we invite you to join the conversation and follow along for updates from T-Mobile Arena.