ADVERTISEMENT

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Oregon State

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Shining. 365 days a week.
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
1,940
6,291
113
California
cal.rivals.com
Cal (11-15, 7-8 Pac-12 | last game: 82-80 win vs. Washington) vs. Oregon State (11-15, 3-12 | last game: 60-58 loss vs. Oregon)

When: Thursday, Feb. 22 | 7 p.m. PST
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV: Pac-12 Network | J.B. Long (PxP) & Don MacLean (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM & The Varsity Network App | Justin Allegri (PxP) & Theo Robertson (Analyst)

In the lone meeting between the two teams this season, Cal will hosts Oregon State tonight at Haas Pavilion. The Beavers have won 7 of the last 10 contests between the pair including the last two. The Bears are coming off a road win against Washington while OSU lost to its rival, Oregon, in a 2-point game last week.

Join the conversation and follow along for updates as the Bears square off with Oregon State.

Here's the starters:

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Oregon

Replies
40
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal at Stanford

Replies
4
Views
454
The Bears' Lair
Colonial Bear
Colonial Bear
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. USC

Replies
47
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
Bear Derriere
Bear Derriere
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Stanford (Pac-12 Tournament)

Replies
60
Views
2K
The Bears' Lair
droski
droski
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Washington

Replies
21
Views
744
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today