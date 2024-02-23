MBB game thread: Cal vs. Oregon State

Matt Moreno
Shining. 365 days a week.
Gold Member
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 1,940
-
- 6,291
-
- 113
Cal (11-15, 7-8 Pac-12 | last game: 82-80 win vs. Washington) vs. Oregon State (11-15, 3-12 | last game: 60-58 loss vs. Oregon)
When: Thursday, Feb. 22 | 7 p.m. PST
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV: Pac-12 Network | J.B. Long (PxP) & Don MacLean (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM & The Varsity Network App | Justin Allegri (PxP) & Theo Robertson (Analyst)
In the lone meeting between the two teams this season, Cal will hosts Oregon State tonight at Haas Pavilion. The Beavers have won 7 of the last 10 contests between the pair including the last two. The Bears are coming off a road win against Washington while OSU lost to its rival, Oregon, in a 2-point game last week.
Join the conversation and follow along for updates as the Bears square off with Oregon State.
Here's the starters:
When: Thursday, Feb. 22 | 7 p.m. PST
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV: Pac-12 Network | J.B. Long (PxP) & Don MacLean (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM & The Varsity Network App | Justin Allegri (PxP) & Theo Robertson (Analyst)
In the lone meeting between the two teams this season, Cal will hosts Oregon State tonight at Haas Pavilion. The Beavers have won 7 of the last 10 contests between the pair including the last two. The Bears are coming off a road win against Washington while OSU lost to its rival, Oregon, in a 2-point game last week.
Join the conversation and follow along for updates as the Bears square off with Oregon State.
Here's the starters: