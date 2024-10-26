ADVERTISEMENT

Game thread: Cal vs. Oregon State (Week 9)

GAME INFO

Who: Cal (3-4) vs. North Carolina State (4-3)
When: 1:00 p.m. PT
Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ESPN2 [Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)]
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: Ch. 138 or 194
All-time series: Cal leads 39-37
Odds: Cal (-12.5), O/U (30.5) – via BetMGM

Cal is back in action today as the Bears look to head into their bye week with a victory after dropping four straight contests. As always, I invite you to join the conversation and follow along for updates from California Memorial Stadium.

Pregame notes

- There are plenty of injury updates today. The most notable are that the Bears will be without starting middle linebacker Cade Uluave today. He was injured in the game against NC State and is a scratch. Hunter Barth is expected to start in his place against Oregon State. Running back Jaydn Ott is ready to go and will play it would seem after going through warmups.

OLB Ryan McCulloch is dressed but we'll see if he plays today. WR Tobias Merriweather is not going to play today and did not go through warmups.

You should see Sioape Vatikani in some fashion today but he will not get the start as of now. Fred Williams is slated to start at right tackle in place of T.J. Session.

Also, nickel Matthew Littlejohn is back for the Bears today after missing every game after the opener.





 
