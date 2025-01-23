MBB game thread: Cal vs. Florida State

GAME INFO



Who: Cal (9-9, 2-5 ACC; last game: 65-62 win over NC State) vs. Florida State (13-5, 4-3; last game: 91-78 win over Georgia Tech)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California

TV/streaming: ACC Network | Dave Feldman (PxP) and Ben Braun (Analyst)

Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP) and Theo Robertson (Analyst)

All-time series: Florida State leads 1-0

Odds: FSU (-1.5), O/U (149.5) – via BetMGM



Cal will play five of its next six games at home beginning with a matchup against Florida State on Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion. The Bears will be looking to put together back-to-back wins for the first time in ACC play following Saturday's 3-point win over NC State. Wednesday's matchup will be the first on either team's home floor in the series after the Seminoles knocked off the Bears in Las Vegas back in 2008 in the only other meeting between the two programs.



Earlier this week, Cal head coach Mark Madsen declared forward BJ Omot out for the season with his wrist injury.



Join the conversation and follow along for updates tonight as the Bears return to the floor to begin their home stand.