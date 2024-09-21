Game thread: Cal at Florida State

Preview: Cal visits Florida State in ACC opener A look ahead to the Bears' road matchup in Tallahassee against the Seminoles on Saturday.

Game info

Pregame notes

: Cal (3-0) at Florida State (0-3): 4:00 p.m. PT: Doak Campbell Stadium | Tallahassee, Florida: ESPN2 [Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)]: 810 AM | SiriusXM: 385 or 971: First meeting: Florida State (-2.5), O/U (44.5)It's almost that time! The Bears are set to open ACC play today in Tallahassee, and here's a full preview for you ahead of kickoff.- RB Jaydn Ott is expected to play today. There could be some limitations but he has been cleared and is expected to see the field.- Florida State is dealing with several injury issues right now including a big one with starting tackle Jeremiah Byers and running back Roydell Williams. Starting left tackle Darius Washington is set to return while linebacker Cam Riley is a game-time decision according to ESPN.- Uniform combo- CaptainsAs always, I invite you to join the conversation as the Bears look to go to 4-0 on the season.