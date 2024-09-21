Game thread: Cal at Florida State

Matt Moreno
Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 2,440
-
- 7,731
-
- 113
Preview: Cal visits Florida State in ACC opener
A look ahead to the Bears' road matchup in Tallahassee against the Seminoles on Saturday.
cal.rivals.com
Game info
Who: Cal (3-0) at Florida State (0-3)
When: 4:00 p.m. PT
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium | Tallahassee, Florida
TV/streaming: ESPN2 [Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)]
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: 385 or 971
All-time series: First meeting
Odds: Florida State (-2.5), O/U (44.5)
It's almost that time! The Bears are set to open ACC play today in Tallahassee, and here's a full preview for you ahead of kickoff.
Pregame notes
- RB Jaydn Ott is expected to play today. There could be some limitations but he has been cleared and is expected to see the field.
- Florida State is dealing with several injury issues right now including a big one with starting tackle Jeremiah Byers and running back Roydell Williams. Starting left tackle Darius Washington is set to return while linebacker Cam Riley is a game-time decision according to ESPN.
- Uniform combo
- Captains
As always, I invite you to join the conversation as the Bears look to go to 4-0 on the season.