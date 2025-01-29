ADVERTISEMENT

MBB game thread: Cal at SMU

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Who: Cal (11-9, 4-5 ACC; last game: 98-94 win over Miami) at SMU (15-5, 6-3; last game: 63-57 win over NC State)
When: 6:00 p.m. PT
Where: Moody Coliseum | Dallas, Texas
TV/streaming: ACC Network | Jay Alter (PxP) & Debbie Antonelli (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP
All-time series: SMU leads 2-1 (last meeting: 67-65 SMU win in the 2014 NIT)
Odds: SMU (-12.5), O/U (150.5) – via BetMGM

cal.rivals.com

Preview: Cal looks to run winning streak to four games on the road vs. SMU

The Bears have built some momentum over the last two weeks as they hit the road following a recent home stand.
cal.rivals.com

Cal is back in action tonight against SMU as the Bears look to run their winning streak to four games but head to Moody Coliseum as a 12 1/2-point underdog against Andy Enfield's team. My preview for the matchup is linked above, and you can check back later for updates as the Bears open things up against the Mustangs in Dallas.
 
Latest posts

