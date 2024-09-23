ADVERTISEMENT

Cal vs. Miami KO time

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Really Flying Around Out There
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
2,443
7,741
113
California
cal.rivals.com


Cal’s Oct. 5 matchup with Miami has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT. It will be broadcast by ESPN as the Bears get the marquee evening TV spot for the big ACC matchup. It will be the first matchup between the two programs since their meeting in the 2008 Emerald Bowl in San Francisco. The Hurricanes will be making their first trip to California Memorial Stadium since 1990.

The two teams have split the four meetings in their all-time series with the Bears winning the first matchup back in 1964 in addition to the Emerald Bowl victory. Cal enters its first bye week with a 3-1 record after falling to Florida State in its ACC opener on Saturday, 14-9.

The Week 6 contest against the Hurricanes, which are currently ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, enter Week 5 undefeated after taking down South Florida on Saturday, 50-15, ahead of a Friday matchup with Virginia Tech this week.

Now we wait and see if they get ESPN Gameday as well.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: calderon11 and icbear
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

Cal/FSU in primetime

Replies
9
Views
948
The Bears' Lair
calderon11
C
Matt Moreno

Podcast! Week 3 preview for Cal vs. SDSU

Replies
1
Views
250
The Bears' Lair
Maria Kholodova
M
Matt Moreno

PODCAST: Key contest awaits Cal in Auburn

Replies
0
Views
268
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

Game thread: Cal vs. UC Davis

Replies
122
Views
3K
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

MBB noncon schedule is out

Replies
4
Views
731
The Bears' Lair
djsit
djsit
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back