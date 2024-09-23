Cal vs. Miami KO time





Cal’s Oct. 5 matchup with Miami has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT. It will be broadcast by ESPN as the Bears get the marquee evening TV spot for the big ACC matchup. It will be the first matchup between the two programs since their meeting in the 2008 Emerald Bowl in San Francisco. The Hurricanes will be making their first trip to California Memorial Stadium since 1990.



The two teams have split the four meetings in their all-time series with the Bears winning the first matchup back in 1964 in addition to the Emerald Bowl victory. Cal enters its first bye week with a 3-1 record after falling to Florida State in its ACC opener on Saturday, 14-9.



The Week 6 contest against the Hurricanes, which are currently ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, enter Week 5 undefeated after taking down South Florida on Saturday, 50-15, ahead of a Friday matchup with Virginia Tech this week.



Now we wait and see if they get ESPN Gameday as well.