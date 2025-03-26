ADVERTISEMENT

Cal guard Christian Tucker has entered the transfer portal

Matt Moreno

Christian Tucker is the next member of Cal's roster to enter his name into the transfer portal. The senior from Mesa, Arizona played in all 33 games and was one of only three players to do so this season for the Bears. Tucker, who transferred to Cal last offseason from UTSA, averaged 1.7 points and 1 assist in those 33 appearances for Mark Madsen's team.

Tucker did make five starts during the 2024-25 season including the finale against Stanford in the ACC Tournament as he stepped into the starting lineup in place of the injured Jeremiah Wilkinson. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard played a season-high 37 minutes in that loss and and finished with a season-best 4 assists.

His season high on the scoring end came early in the year against Cal Poly as he contributed 8 points in the victory after hitting a couple 3-pointers. Tucker scored 7 points in the late-February matchup at home against SMU.

He is now the fourth member of Cal's roster to enter the transfer portal since it opened this week along with Wilkinson plus forwards BJ Omot and Joshua Ola-Joseph. Three of the four players who have entered the portal, including Tucker, only transferred to Cal last offseason.

It is shaping up to be another offseason of movement for Madsen and the Bears after they added 10 players from the portal last year.
 
