Rivals100 edge rusher highlights Cal's Week 8 visitor list

Cal is back at home this week, and that means another opportunity to host recruits for the Bears.

It was one of the biggest in-season visit weekends the last time Cal hosted a game with Miami in town. It will be a bit more subdued this week, but there are still two important prospects who will be in the stands Saturday when the Bears square off with NC State.

The group is highlighted by one of the top prospects in the 2026 class.


Columbus (Ga.) Carver junior edge rusher Tristian Givens will be making his way to Cal for the weekend to take in the game and experience the campus environment. The 6-foot-4 prospect is currently rated as a four-star recruit and No. 85 overall in the Rivals100 for 2026. Georgia has not been an area the Bears have dipped into all that often as of late, but it is a talent-rich part of the country.

As you would expect for a top-100 recruit, Givens has a massive offer list with some of the top schools in the country already involved. Recruiting staffer Marcus Griffin has built a connection with the elite edge rusher, and that has helped bring Cal into the picture. Washington and USC are some of the West Coast programs that have offered Givens while he also holds offers from the likes of LSU, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Louisville, Florida State and Texas A&M among others.




In the 2025 class, College of San Mateo outside linebacker Odera Okaka will also be one of the top recruits visiting the Bears this weekend as he returns to CMS to see Cal in action once again. The 6-foot-4 prospect from Antioch has continued to gain attention from programs around the country since Cal entered with an offer back in August. Penn State, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Boise State are schools on his offer list.



Here are a few others expected to be in attendance on Saturday



 
