Rivals100 DE Cam Brooks sets Cal official visit

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Official visits won't take place until the spring, but one of the top edge rushers in the 2026 class has already set up a handful of his trips that will take place later this year. Cal is among the group for four-star defensive end Camron Brooks with the Bears already penciled in to host the Georgia native during the second week of June.

The other three schools already locked in with official visits are also from the ACC with Clemson, Florida State and Miami being the other programs that have set official visits with the 6-foot-4 defensive end.

