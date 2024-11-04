ADVERTISEMENT

Noon KO announced for Cal vs. Syracuse

The Bears will have another daytime kickoff when they host Syracuse on Nov. 16. It has been announced that the Week 12 matchup will begin at noon and be televised by The CW.

It will mark three consecutive daytime kickoffs at California Memorial Stadium after the games against Oregon State and NC State.

Though the Orange are a new ACC partner for Cal, it is not the first time the two squads have played one another. They have split their all-time series but both meetings came in the 60s.

Cal knocked off Syracuse 43-0 in the last meeting at CMS back in 1968. The Orange took the meeting the previous year with a 20-14 win over the Bears at home.
 
