NC State KO time announced





Cal’s Week 8 game and return to California Memorial Stadium will come with an afternoon kickoff as the Bears will host NC State at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 19.



It will be the second daytime kickoff at home for the Bears this season after they hosted UC Davis in the sunshine back in Week 1.



The game, which will be televised by ACC Network, will mark the first ever meeting between the Bears and Wolfpack.



Cal heads to Pittsburgh this week for a matchup against the 22nd-ranked and undefeated Panthers. That matchup is also set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be televised by ESPN.