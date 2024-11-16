Game thread: Cal vs. Syracuse (Week 12)

GAME INFO



Who: Cal (5-4, 1-4 ACC) vs. Syracuse (6-3, 3-3 ACC)

When: Noon PST

Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, California

TV/streaming: The CW | Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Max Browne (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline)

Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: Ch. 389

All-time series: Tied 1-1

Odds: Cal (-10), O/U (57.5) – via BetMGM



The Bears are back on the field today, and we'll have you covered as Cal looks to build on its two-game winning streak today when Syracuse makes its first trek to Berkeley in decades.



As always, we welcome you to join the conversation and follow along for updates from CMS.