Cal will have three straight afternoon kickoffs as the Oregon State matchup on Oct. 26 has been set for 1 p.m. in Berkeley. That follows the 12:30 p.m. PT kickoffs against Pitt last Saturday and this week against NC State at home.



The Nov. 8 matchup against Wake Forest on the road we already know will kick off at 5 p.m. PT as a Friday matchup.