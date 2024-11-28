ADVERTISEMENT

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Mercyhurst (Cal Classic - Game 3)

GAME INFO

Who: Cal (5-1; last game: 83-77, win over Sac State) vs. Mercyhurst (4-3; last game: 82-48 loss to Air Force)
When: 7:00 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACC Network Extra | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: First meeting
Odds: Cal (-21.5), O/U (139.5) – via FanDuel

Cal wraps up the Cal Classic tonight with a matchup against Mercyhurst (yes, that's a real team) as the Bears look to close out their event with a sweep heading into the Thanksgiving weekend.

Once again, Mark Madsen's team will be without three key players as Jovan Blacksher Jr., DJ Campbell and BJ Omot are not playing tonight.

I'll provide some updates here throughout the game and feel free to join the conversation.



Christian Tucker again gets the start as Jeremiah Wilkinson will be the spark off the bench for Cal after his last two impressive performances.
 
