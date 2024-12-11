ADVERTISEMENT

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Cornell

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Played the game, demands respect
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
3,198
8,932
113
California
cal.rivals.com
GAME INFO

Who: Cal (6-3; last game: 89-81 loss to Stanford) vs. Cornell (6-3; last game: 103-84 win over Army)
When: 7:00 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACC Network Extra | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Odds: Cal (-8.5), O/U (166.5) – via FanDuel

Cal is back on the floor this evening taking on an interesting Cornell team that does some things very, very well. Big Red is coming off a decisive win over Army and could present a decent challenge to the Bears tonight, who are looking to break their little two-game skid.

Join the conversation and follow along for updates throughout the game.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Sacramento State (Cal Classic - Game 2)

Replies
22
Views
796
The Bears' Lair
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal at Mizzou (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Replies
27
Views
655
The Bears' Lair
ikhanlaw
I
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Mercyhurst (Cal Classic - Game 3)

Replies
25
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
Gkhoury2325
G
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Cal Poly

Replies
30
Views
838
The Bears' Lair
BearBassics
B
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Stanford (ACC opener)

Replies
26
Views
838
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back