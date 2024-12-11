MBB game thread: Cal vs. Cornell

GAME INFO



Who: Cal (6-3; last game: 89-81 loss to Stanford) vs. Cornell (6-3; last game: 103-84 win over Army)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California

TV/streaming: ACC Network Extra | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)

Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)

All-time series: Series tied 1-1

Odds: Cal (-8.5), O/U (166.5) – via FanDuel



Cal is back on the floor this evening taking on an interesting Cornell team that does some things very, very well. Big Red is coming off a decisive win over Army and could present a decent challenge to the Bears tonight, who are looking to break their little two-game skid.



Join the conversation and follow along for updates throughout the game.