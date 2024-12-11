MBB game thread: Cal vs. Cornell

Matt Moreno
Played the game, demands respect
Gold Member
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 3,198
-
- 8,932
-
- 113
GAME INFO
Who: Cal (6-3; last game: 89-81 loss to Stanford) vs. Cornell (6-3; last game: 103-84 win over Army)
When: 7:00 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACC Network Extra | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Odds: Cal (-8.5), O/U (166.5) – via FanDuel
Cal is back on the floor this evening taking on an interesting Cornell team that does some things very, very well. Big Red is coming off a decisive win over Army and could present a decent challenge to the Bears tonight, who are looking to break their little two-game skid.
Join the conversation and follow along for updates throughout the game.
Who: Cal (6-3; last game: 89-81 loss to Stanford) vs. Cornell (6-3; last game: 103-84 win over Army)
When: 7:00 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACC Network Extra | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Odds: Cal (-8.5), O/U (166.5) – via FanDuel
Cal is back on the floor this evening taking on an interesting Cornell team that does some things very, very well. Big Red is coming off a decisive win over Army and could present a decent challenge to the Bears tonight, who are looking to break their little two-game skid.
Join the conversation and follow along for updates throughout the game.
Last edited: