MBB game thread: Cal vs. Cal Poly

Game info

What we know: Cal MBB closing out first week against Cal Poly Breaking down what stood out most following the Bears' season-opening win earlier this week.

: Cal (1-0; last game: 86-73 win over CSUB) vs. Cal Poly (0-1; last game: 86-78 loss to San Francisco): 7:00 p.m. PT: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California: ACCNX | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst): 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP): Cal leads 6-1: Cal (-14.5), O/U (160.5) – via BetMGMCal is back in action tonight, and hopefully ending a little sooner than a couple days ago, when the Bears take on Cal Poly at Haas Pavilion. I have another obligation tonight, but Kenzo is going to man the message board for the evening and will have updates from press row.