MBB game thread: Cal vs. Cal Poly

Game info

Who: Cal (1-0; last game: 86-73 win over CSUB) vs. Cal Poly (0-1; last game: 86-78 loss to San Francisco)
When: 7:00 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACCNX | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Cal leads 6-1
What we know: Cal MBB closing out first week against Cal Poly

Breaking down what stood out most following the Bears' season-opening win earlier this week.
Cal is back in action tonight, and hopefully ending a little sooner than a couple days ago, when the Bears take on Cal Poly at Haas Pavilion. I have another obligation tonight, but Kenzo is going to man the message board for the evening and will have updates from press row.
 
