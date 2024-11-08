MBB game thread: Cal vs. Cal Poly

Matt Moreno
Rankings don't matter
Gold Member
-
- Aug 8, 2011
-
- 2,790
-
- 8,222
-
- 113
Game info
Who: Cal (1-0; last game: 86-73 win over CSUB) vs. Cal Poly (0-1; last game: 86-78 loss to San Francisco)
When: 7:00 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACCNX | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Cal leads 6-1
Odds: Cal (-14.5), O/U (160.5) – via BetMGM
Cal is back in action tonight, and hopefully ending a little sooner than a couple days ago, when the Bears take on Cal Poly at Haas Pavilion. I have another obligation tonight, but Kenzo is going to man the message board for the evening and will have updates from press row.
Who: Cal (1-0; last game: 86-73 win over CSUB) vs. Cal Poly (0-1; last game: 86-78 loss to San Francisco)
When: 7:00 p.m. PT
Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkeley, California
TV/streaming: ACCNX | Roxy Bernstein (PxP) & Ben Braun (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Cal leads 6-1
Odds: Cal (-14.5), O/U (160.5) – via BetMGM
What we know: Cal MBB closing out first week against Cal Poly
Breaking down what stood out most following the Bears' season-opening win earlier this week.
cal.rivals.com
Cal is back in action tonight, and hopefully ending a little sooner than a couple days ago, when the Bears take on Cal Poly at Haas Pavilion. I have another obligation tonight, but Kenzo is going to man the message board for the evening and will have updates from press row.