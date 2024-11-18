MBB game thread: Cal at USC

GAME INFO



Who: Cal (2-1; last game: 85-69 loss to Vanderbilt) at USC (3-0; last game: 98-95 win over UT Arlington)

When: 6:30 p.m. PT

Where: Galen Center | Los Angeles, California

TV/streaming: Big Ten Network | A.J. Kanell (PxP) & Don MacLean (Analyst)

Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP) and Theo Robertson (Analyst)

All-time series: Cal leads 137-133

Odds: USC (-7.5), O/U (152.5) – via BetMGM



I'm at Galen Center tonight and will provide updates of the Bears' fourth game of the season as they look to rebound after falling on the road at Vandy earlier in the week. Tonight they'll take on undefeated USC in LA.



BJ Omot moves back into the starting lineup after another standout showing against Vandy.







