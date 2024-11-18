ADVERTISEMENT

MBB game thread: Cal at USC

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Rankings don't matter
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
2,927
8,368
113
California
cal.rivals.com
GAME INFO

Who: Cal (2-1; last game: 85-69 loss to Vanderbilt) at USC (3-0; last game: 98-95 win over UT Arlington)
When: 6:30 p.m. PT
Where: Galen Center | Los Angeles, California
TV/streaming: Big Ten Network | A.J. Kanell (PxP) & Don MacLean (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP) and Theo Robertson (Analyst)
All-time series: Cal leads 137-133
Odds: USC (-7.5), O/U (152.5) – via BetMGM

I'm at Galen Center tonight and will provide updates of the Bears' fourth game of the season as they look to rebound after falling on the road at Vandy earlier in the week. Tonight they'll take on undefeated USC in LA.

Join the conversation and follow along for updates.



BJ Omot moves back into the starting lineup after another standout showing against Vandy.



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. Cal Poly

Replies
30
Views
706
The Bears' Lair
BearBassics
B
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal at Vanderbilt

Replies
24
Views
439
The Bears' Lair
uplandbear
U
Matt Moreno

MBB game thread: Cal vs. CSUB in 2024-25 season opener

Replies
30
Views
690
The Bears' Lair
Harky4
Harky4
Matt Moreno

Game thread: Cal vs. Syracuse (Week 12)

Replies
96
Views
1K
The Bears' Lair
calderon11
C
Matt Moreno

Game thread: Cal at Wake Forest

Replies
193
Views
3K
The Bears' Lair
attheplay82
A
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back