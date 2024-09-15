ADVERTISEMENT

Game thread: Cal vs. San Diego State

Game info

Who: Cal (2-0) vs. San Diego State (1-1)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley
TV and/or streaming: ESPN (Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (sideline))
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: 371
All-time series: Tied 4-4
Odds: Auburn (-18.5), O/U (48.5)

Pregame notes

• The most critical injury note for the Bears is that running back Jaydn Ott looks ready to go and went through warmups without issue. We'll see how much he is used tonight, but he appears to be a full go.



• WR Kyion Grayes is out of his boot but is now on crutches and doesn't look any closer to playing than a couple weeks ago. His foot was wrapped tonight. I'd imagine you will not be seeing him in the first half of the season, at the very least, as I have been saying for a while now.


• Pregame tweets and captains







• Pretty disappointing crowd tonight with just 10 minutes until kickoff

 
