MBB game thread: Cal vs. No. 23 SDSU (San Jose Tip-Off)

GAME INFO

Who: Cal (7-4; last game: 84-66 win over Northwestern State) vs. No. 23 San Diego State (7-2; last game: 81-75 win over Cal Baptist)
When: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: SAP Center | San Jose, California
TV/streaming: ACC Network | Dave Feldman (PxP) & Jerod Haase (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: SDSU leads 8-6
Odds: SDSU (-5.5), O/U (143.5) – via FanDuel

Cal is back in action tonight in its last game of 2024 as the Bears square off with San Diego State in another neutral court meeting between the two programs. Last year they met in the SoCal Showcase and this year they are meeting closer to Berkeley out in San Jose. Follow along for updates once the game gets underway and join the conversation throughout the contest.
 
