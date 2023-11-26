ADVERTISEMENT

Game thread: Cal at UCLA (Pac-12 finale)

Game Details

Who: Cal (5-6, 3-5 Pac-12) at UCLA (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) | All-time series: Bruins lead 58-34-1
When: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium | Pasadena, California
TV: ESPN | Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Kayla Burton (reporter)
RADIO: 810 AM Justin Allegri (play-by-play), Mike Pawlawski (analyst), Kevin Danna (sideline reporter);
SiriusXM Ch. 85 or 198 SXM App 960, The Varsity App

Cal is wrapping up the regular season at the Rose Bowl tonight as the Bears visit UCLA looking to become bowl eligible. We'll have updates from the the press box for you, so make sure to stick around and join the conversation as Pac-12 play comes to a close for the Bears.
 
