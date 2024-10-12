ADVERTISEMENT

Game thread: Cal at No. 22 Pitt

Game info

Who: Cal (3-2, 0-2 ACC) at (5-0, 1-0)
When: 12:30 p.m. PT
Where: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburg(h), Pennsylvania
TV/streaming: ESPN [Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (sideline)]
Radio: 810 AM | SiriusXM: 371
All-time series: Pitt leads 3-2 (last meeting: Oct. 1, 1966 - Cal win, 30-15)
Odds: Pitt (-3.5), O/U (57.5)

The time has come for the Bears to head back east for a its first meeting against Pitt since 1966. The Panthers lead the all-time series but plenty of things have changed since the last time these two programs met. The Panthers head into the matchup looking to remain unbeaten while the Bears are looking for their first ACC victory following losses to Florida State and Miami by a combined six points.

As always, I invite you to join in the conversation as today's game plays out, and I'll post any pregame notes below once anything pertinent comes up.







 
