MBB game thread: Cal at Pitt

Garret Chachere's Job Security
GAME INFO

Who: Cal (7-5, 0-1 ACC; last game: 71-50 loss to San Diego State) at Pittsburgh (10-2, 1-0; last game: 110-78 win over Sam Houston)
When: 11:00 a.m. PT
Where: Petersen Events Center | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TV/streaming: ACC Network | Dave Leno (PxP) & Tim Welsh (Analyst)
Radio: 810 AM | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Cal leads 2-1
Odds: Pitt (-13.5), O/U (153.5) – via FanDuel

Happy New Year, everyone!

Cal gets back to work today trying to get on the right track as it resumes ACC play on the road at Pitt. The Bears will be without JOJ (illness) and BJ Omot. Join the conversation throughout the game and join the conversation.

 
