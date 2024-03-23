Cal spring practice: Day 4 quick notes and interviews

Day 4 of Cal Spring Practice was the second straight with pads and physicality. While addressing the team post-practice and during the post-game interview, Justin Wilcox touted the competitiveness that the team showed in the drills.



Here are some takeaways from what stood out on Saturdays practice.



- Both quarterbacks had their moments during practice. For Mendoza, a 20-yard dart to sophomore transfer from Utah Mikey Mathew was the highlight of his 11-on-11 drills. Mendoza also used his feet, both in scrambling and designed quarterback runs. Mendoza did throw an interception to Idaho transfer Marco Harris, who was touted by coach Wilcox after the game and is putting together a solid series of practices. Mendoza also threw at interception to Nohl Williams during the 7-on-7s.



Redshirt Senior and first-year Golden Bear Chandler Rogers, on the other hand, also made several plays. His first drive in 11-on-11 drills featured a 19 yard completion to Jack Endries and a deep pass to redshirt freshman Nyziah Hunter. In two drives I charted in 11-on-11 drills, Rogers only had one incompletion on a tipped pass. He also showed out on the 7-on-7 drills red zone drills, throwing a touchdown to Marquez Dortch, and completing a 20 yard bomb to Jack Endries. Much like Mendoza, Rogers was not afraid to scramble if he didn’t like what he saw, and did so several times during the drills.



- Among the top storylines for the Golden Bears was the hiring of Mike Bloesch as offensive coordinator. When asked, coach Wilcox mentioned that there is plenty of overlap between Bloesch and prior coordinator Jake Spavital’s systems, making for an easier transition for the young Bears’ offense.



- Arguably the Bears’ biggest weakness, the inside linebacker group did not change any minds. Cade Ulave, who came strong for the Bears last season, did not practice on Saturday. As such, the group was thin, and it showed in several long runs and middle-of-the field completions during drills.



- The receiver room is crowded, and plenty of them are making a name for themselves. Marquez Dortch saw a few targets and made plays, as did Issac Torres. Come opening day, the receiver rotation for the Bears feels like it can go a number of ways. There are plenty of opportunities for transfers and younger guys to get a significant role, and it’ll be interesting to see it play out.



- Some of the Bears best rushing games in 2023 saw a plethora of backs featured. While Ott has proven capable of taking on a heavy load, mixing up the running back rotation is often optimal. On Saturday’s practice, senior transfer Kadarius Calloway showed out strong. A bruising power back, he showed out throughout practice, and had a big run towards the end. Coach Wilcox mentioned looking forward to seeing Calloway in pads, and he certainly showed out today. Calloway has an opportunity to take a part of Isaiah Ifanse’s old role as a rotational back. Much like Calloway, Ifanse was a power runner with speed that put together several strong games behind Ott.



