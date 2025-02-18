ADVERTISEMENT

Cal announces spring practice dates

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Cal has released the dates for its 15 spring practices plus the team's Pro Day. More details will follow but the Bears will fit seven practices in before spring break with the following eight practices after spring break. Pro Day will take place March 20 during the second week of practice. The first day of practice will take place March 12. The final practice/spring showcase day will be April 12 meaning the Bears will wrap up spring ball before the transfer portal window opens April 16.

Some teams have their spring schedules set up to run through the spring portal window, but the Bears will be all complete with the 15-practice schedule by then.

Cal spring practice calendar

March 12 (Wednesday | Practice 1)
March 14 (Friday | Practice 2)
March 15 (Saturday | Practice 3)
March 17 (Monday | Practice 4)
March 19 (Wednesday | Practice 5)
March 20 (Thursday | PRO DAY)
March 21 (Friday | Practice 6)
March 22 (Saturday | Practice 7)
March 31 (Monday | Practice 8)
April 2 (Wednesday | Practice 9)
April 4 (Friday | Practice 10)
April 5 (Saturday | Practice 11)
April 7 (Monday | Practice 12)
April 9 (Wednesday | Practice 13)
April 11 (Friday | Practice 14)
April 12 (Saturday | Practice 15)
 
