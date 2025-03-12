Cal spring practice quick notes: The Bears hit the field for Day 1

Football is back! Cal held its first practice of the spring Wednesday and the rain stayed away just enough for the Bears to get in a full day of action. There were 12 team periods overall that included two team periods. The second team period went for 15 minutes giving me an opportunity to get a look at how the team is coming together this offseason.
Here are some quick notes about what stood out Wednesday on the first day of practice for the Bears.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.