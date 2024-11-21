Visitor list: The Bears sell out recruiting section for Big Game

Matt Moreno
Cal is hosting another massive recruiting weekend with the entire recruit section sold out for Big Game, and it will be the last chance for the Bears to host prospects in the 2025 class ahead of the early signing period. There is also a lengthy dead period coming up that will keep recruits from taking visits the rest of the month, so it's a big weekend for Justin Wilcox's program.
Nearly the entire recruiting class will be on campus this weekend for the Bears including quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele making it a critical couple days for the program. Getting a big portion of the class around Sagapolutele should not go unnoticed especially with the two other Hawaii commits in town as well.
