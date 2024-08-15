Training camp quick notes: Energy ramps up on Day 12

Practice 12 notes and observations

In what was probably the best looking practice on both sides of the ball in camp, the Bears were able to have some big moments on both sides of the ball as Day 12 rolled around. There were highlight moments on offense and defense Wednesday with Cal hitting the midweek point of an important stretch of camp. Many of the top position battles feel like they are reaching a decision point, and Day 12 provided another opportunity for evaluation.Here's a rundown of the top observations and notes from my time watching the Bears go through their 12th day of camp.- Chandler Rogers had been trending toward looking like the clear leader for the starting quarterback role as of late, but that quickly took a turn Wednesday. And, that was not real fault of Rogers as Fernando Mendoza looked like the player he was early in camp as Day 12 rolled around. The returning starter had faded a bit in recent practices, but he looked like a different player Wednesday. He was as vocal as I have seen him calling out orders and alignments during the early portion of practice, and the renewed energy showed itself once the team got into the team periods.He opened practice with an impressive 7-on-7 showing by racking up three touchdowns working against air, but that continued as the team periods rolled around. Mendoza began the first team period working with the second unit, and eventually he hit Jordan King on a nice pass in the end zone on an 8-yard play as the Bears worked in the red zone for the first team period. The drive, which started at the 27-yard line, featured a 19-yard completion to King as well setting up the eventual score. Mendoza later found Trond Grizzell open in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown.His big pass play came to open the second team period as he worked with the first unit. Mendoza linked up with Mavin Anderson on a 37-yard pass play that eventually put the offense back in the red zone. A couple strong defensive plays kept the offense out of the end zone ultimately.It wasn't necessarily a bad day for Rogers as he tossed three touchdowns during the 7-on-7 period and followed that up with some decent drives during the team periods. The big negative was an interception he threw during the first team period in the red zone as he looked for Kyion Grayes. Rogers was under duress on the play as David Reese made a quick move to reach the backfield in a hurry and it eventually ended up in the hands of Nohl Williams.Each of the three top quarterbacks tossed an interception during the team periods on Day 12. Rogers was also picked off by Hunter Barth during the 7-on-7 period early in practice.Wednesday marked the first day in maybe all of camp that CJ Harris didn't look like the most consistent quarterback of the bunch. His late interception came on a play that he has typically made in camp, and he was not able to get in the end zone while leading a drive during the team period. He did have a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Brady during the 7-on-7 period but mostly did not make a big impact Wednesday.- The other big story, outside of Mendoza returning to form, was the play of the defense from front to back. The secondary has had a rough go of it trying to create turnovers, and that changed during Wednesday's practice. There were a total of four interceptions for the defense on Day 12 and the secondary was close to another one on a busted play late in the first team period. Nohl Williams was the big playmaker Wednesday as he came up with two of the interceptions, and neither play was an easy one.The veteran cornerback has been close to pulling in a number of interceptions throughout camp, and he was making the right plays Wednesday. His interception of Rogers came on a strong play all the way around before he hauled in the ball from Mendoza during the second team period as the Cal quarterback looked for receiver Cole Boscia.Cornerback Marcus Scott II came up with the other top interception as he hauled in a pass from Harris meant for Nyziah Hunter late in the second team period.The back end of the defense shined quite a bit Wednesday with several pass breakups in addition to the interceptions. Williams accounted for one of them while defensive back Nate Escalada had a pair of pass breakups working with the third unit against Harris and the third offense. Lu-Magia Hearns, who has been working at nickel in recent practices, came up with a pass breakup against Trond Grizzell and Mendoza in the first team period.Marcus Harris joined in the party as well with a pass breakup against Grayes in the end zone as the Bears had their first groups squaring off with one another. Harris later came up with a big tackle for loss as he came up to make a great play on Jaydn Ott.Reese had the other notable tackle for loss with a stop on Jaivian Thomas during the midway point of the red zone team period.- The highlight play of practice came late in the second team period as Kadarius Calloway, who has missed some days of practice, made his most notable play of camp. Right after Harris stopped Ott in the backfield, the offense brought in Calloway who broke off a 70-yard touchdown run. It was a perfect play with the blocking working to open up a hole, and Calloway just had to outrun the defense. It was the best play I can remember from Calloway in practice since he arrived for the spring. He didn't look as fast as Ott, but the Old Dominion transfer displayed some speed that he hasn't quite been able to show up until this point.It was one of two rushing touchdowns on the day as freshman Jamaal Wiley added another on a 5-yard score during the red zone team period earlier in practice.- The Bears wrapped up practice with another "DEVO" period that gets the younger players on the field for some team reps. EJ Caminong and Belay Brummel were able to get some work in at quarterback during that time, but it was the defense that stood out. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman R.J. Stephens came up with a forced fumble against Wiley while freshman linebacker Eze Osundu sacked Brummel late in practice.- The staff mixed up the receiver groups on Wednesday, but the first unit on Day 12 at the position was Grayes, Anderson and Boscia. Nate Burrell was able to get some work in with the first unit defensive line as he works back after missing some time. Cheikh Fall has been continuing to make his presence felt as camp has rolled on and he worked with the first unit at outside linebacker opposite Reese.The offensive line remained the same as it was Tuesday with newcomer Will McDonald at center and Bastian Swinney at right guard.